Prophet Kambale prophesizes end to Peter Mutharika’s political journey

By Watipaso Mzungu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Founder of the Lilongwe-based Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale, has prophesied that former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) will not stand at the upcoming Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention.

Kambale says the decision, which Mutharika will announce soon, put to rest the debate on the political future of the former Head of State.

The prophet revealed the prophecy during the Sunday service at Mbinzi Secondary School Hall in Area 3 in Lilongwe.

He quoted 1 Thessalonians 2:17-20, which talks about clearing satanic hindrances for one to receive things from God.

Kambale spoke in parables after a lengthy teaching full of revelations of insights where so many miracles of healings and accurate prophesies were conducted.

Without directly mentioning the name of Mutharika or DPP, the prophet painted a picture on what holds for the former Head of State and his party.

“I see an old shining star not standing at a gathering of stars later this year. Right now the star is considering standing or not. Am talking of a big star in the blue sky. He who has an ear let him hear what the Spirit says to the church. You remember I said at Crossover, there will be more drama right from the start of the year and 2025 we may not get there. Drama!” he said.

For some months now, Peter Mutharika has left Malawians guessing whether he will stand at this years the upcoming DPP indaba later or not, saying he is still considering.

During the service, Prophet Kambale also prophesied correctly to so many things about a South African woman who visited the church mentioning her family life, relatives, sickness and things that will soon happen to her although it was her first time to visit the church.

As the prophet revealed truths to the woman’s life, the woman broke into tears confirming everything the prophet was saying to be 100 percent correct.

Kambale says Muthalika political journey ends soon

In total, he prophesied to over 15 people in a single service unveiling hidden information, details and offering directions and solutions.

Early 2021, Prophet Kambale prophetically advised his congregation not to be quick to take up Covid-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine, saying they should wait suspecting it might have been dangerous.

And just a few days later, seven European countries suspended the use of Astra Zeneca citing negative side effects.

And true to the word of the prophet, Covid-19 is now just like any other disease.

Within the service, Prophet Kambale cast out demons and healed a lot of sick people.

He is known for accurate prophesies and jaw dropping miracles.

Prophet Kambale is a spiritual son to Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...