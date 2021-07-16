Mkandawire and Dr Ridley from left after signing MoU

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The pan-African university, UNICAF University on Friday, July 16, 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Africa Women in Business (WIB), Malawi chapter on advancing teller-made online learning and teaching.

In the partnership Unicaf University will offer subsided tuition short courses to African WIB members particularly women and girls.

Unicaf university Vice chancellor Dr Robert Ridley told The Maravi Post after signing the MoU at its head office in the capital Lilongwe that partnership focus on working with African WIB and learning from their practical experiences to develop more and improved purpose-designed programmes

Dr Ridley said his institution will dwell on valued and easily accessible online courses to women entrepreneurs and indeed many other potential students.

“Unicaf University is well placed to support entrepreneurs to engage in further study through our online technology platform. Through the platform we can offer economically priced Bachelor, Master’s and Doctoral programmesas well as purpose designed short courses to meet the widespread needs of professionals, including businesswomen and men. These programmes cover a wide range of business and technology-associated topics. The flexibility of our online programmes, which can be accessed any time of day or night, 24/7, and can be taken at a pace that suits the student, is particularly appropriate for busy working professionals such as those supported by African WIB.

“The pan-African nature of our Unicaf programmes and organisation also links well with the pan-African network being established by African WIB. This year we will be graduating 222 students from 49 countries in a virtual graduation ceremony which will be transmitted online next week. We greatly value the multiple national perspectives that our partnership with African WIB will bring to our online teaching and learning and to our research,” explains Dr Ridley.

African WIB President Shiphra Chisha via virtual interview from South Africa expressed gratitude to the partnership saying more women and girls across the region will benefit as their families.

Chisha expects the initiative to bring meaningful change to girl child and women in Africa for uplifting business venture that by 2030 many entrepreneurs are made.

Echoing on the same, African WIB-Malawi Chapter Head Clara Chetama Mkandawire lauded Unicaf University for timely support towards girls and women with online learning amid Covid-19.

Mkandawire assured the public to make use of the partnership that many women and girls access teller made business course for viable women entrepreneurs and cooperatives.

Founded in June 2019, SADC -WIB (African WIB) is set to become the unifying voice of women-owned businesses in the Southern Africa Development countries representing the fastest growing segment of the economy in Africa.

Africa WIB propels women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide and to promote diversity and equity by strengthening the wealth creating capacity of members and promoting economic development within the entrepreneurial community.