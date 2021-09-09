Ahmad Abubakar Gumi Islamic cleric, scholar, is chief judge of the Shariah Court of Appeal in Northern Nigeria. He is the current mufti and mufassir at the Kaduna central mosque Sultan Bello. More importantly, he is The Butcher of Aso Rock Muhammadu Buhari’s Terrorism Liaison Officer (TLO).

Gumi as the president’s TLO, his powers and duties are wide ranging. He’s the most revered and feared face for both Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists. His provocative statements in support of terrorists and his undivided loyalty to the group is second to none. His duties among others include the following:

1. He consults with terrorists commanders and commanding officers. On their behalf, he supplies names of high-value people especially from the non-Fulani ethnic groups for terrorists’ attack in form of killings, kidnappings, raping, and abduction.

2. Gumi is responsible for identifying and establishing open line of communication with key personnel terrorists.

3. He’s the contact person who negotiates ransoms, distribute ransoms and the procured arms and ammunition for terrorists.

4. Gumi attends daily briefings of terrorists to discuss critical information concerning intelligence gathering, sharing, and next targets of terrorists.

5. He coordinates with review officers of the various terrorists groups to review reports, progress, problems, and prospects, and forward them to The Butcher of Aso Rock for immediate action.









Buhari has given moral, financial, and religious support to the terrorists. He has acquiesced to terrorists’ demands. His cozy relationship with the terrorists, as expected, decreased government’s power, decreased the democratic values of the country which leads to increased repression and human rights abuses.

Through his secret police, DSS, Buhari has authorized extrajudicial killings of innocent Nigerians especially southerners. Scores of southerners have been illegally arrested, detained, and imprisoned for exercising their freedom of speech and other forms of non-violent opposition to his ethnic cleansing and other selective persecutions.

The question on the lips of Nigerians is: When will The Butcher of Aso Rock arrest Gumi the terrorism liaison officer (TLO)? When?

[email protected]

Source saharareporters