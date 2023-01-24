Zambians asked to stop spying on phones of their spouses

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has asked citizens to stop spying on the phones of their spouses.

The country recorded over 22,000 divorce cases last year alone, statistics that President Hichilema is unhappy with.

Statistics from the last 12 months showed the shortest marriage in the country lasted for 30 days while the longest was 65 years.

Leading the reasons for such high rate of divorces are the lack of conjugal rights, adultery, gender-based violence, insults and cruelty.

The president is hoping his appeal would help curb divorce rates in Zambia, local media reported.

“We marry for love, we don’t marry to go and check each other out, or to go and point a finger,” Mr Hichilema is quoted as saying during a meeting with traditional leaders.

“Freedom means responsibility to limit our freedom, not to tamper with the freedom of others. Be tolerant, be understanding,” the president said.

Welcomed HM Paramount Chief Mpezeni and Chief Maguya of the Ngoni-speaking people to Community House. Acknowledged the importance of working with our traditional leaders & agreed to continued cooperation as we work towards bringing #Development to all our citizens. #Zambia pic.twitter.com/nkMaipDsvM — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) January 22, 2023

High levels of divorces have been a major concern in Zambia for a couple of years now.

Over the past 6 years, over 61, 000 divorces have been granted in local courts. Government officials said social media abuse was one of the main causes.

Source: Africafeeds.com