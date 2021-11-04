Namiwa, Mvula and concerned lady (from left) addressing the news conference

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Peaceful demonstration has been scheduled on Friday, November 5, 2021 in the capital against President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government for failing to address numerous challenges Malawians are currently facing after one year in power.

Concerned citizens under the banner, The Social Revolution Movement jointly with Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) told the news conference on Thursday, November 4 that President Chakwera must fix the social-economic challenges Malawians are going through.

The grouping leader Phunziro Mvula expressed worrisome on how Chakwera’s Tonse duped Malawians with lies of promises that be voted into power.



“The demonstrations will start at 9 O’clock in the morning. The peaceful March will start from Lilongwe town hall to the Civic Offices via Lilongwe bridge, CCAP mobile service to Mchesi, passing through Kamuzu Central hospital round about. Among many others, the demonstrations are aimed at pressurising the Tonse Alliance Government under President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to fix the economy and save Malawians from the high cost of living.

“We would like to request his office to fix the economic and social ailments currently rocking our country by addressing the below mentioned issues. We would like to have these issues addressed within seven (7) working days. Failure to address the issues within the stipulated period will invite a countrywide shutdown,” says Mvula.

Echoing on the same, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa hinted the need for Malawians to claim their rights, needs by showing anger to Chakwera failed Tonse administration.

The demos aims at forming President Chakwera to address the following issues:

Rising cost of living due to heavy taxes and levies and the newly imposed VAT on

banking services Failure of the government to create jobs

3. Failure to uplift local farmers

4. Condoning of corruption

5. Offering jobs to retired personnel at the expense of young and vibrant youthful professionals

6. Continued ill-treatment of teachers

7. Government’s failure to uplift health and education services

8. Failure by Government in the fight against corruption as evident by the abuse of

MK6.2 billion

9. Silence on how MK17.5 billion Covid funds have been managed on top of the already

plundered MK6.2 billion

10 Failure by Government to fulfill Campaign Promises

11. Nepotism

12. Creation of new constituencies which will just put another burden on our already frail

and fragile economy

13. Bloated cabinet and unwanted presidential advisors

14. Loss of economic direction, which should result in the immediate resignation of the Minister of Economic Planning



“We are requesting the Tonse Alliance administration to show resolute leadership and live to expectations of Malawians, by addressing the above-mentioned issues,” dares Mvula.

Currently, Chakwera is on global trotting wasting taxes payers money despite numerous calls for him to tame local and international trips.

His petty trips come amid cost of living coupled with lack of essential drugs in public health facilities across the country which funds could be used for quality service delivery.

