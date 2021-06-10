– Advertisement –

There have been protests outside the Ghana Embassy in the United States of America over the continuous detention of some 21 LGBTQ activists in the West African country.

If follows the latest decision of a court in Ghana’s Volta Region to deny them bail for the fourth time.

The court also ordered that the suspects be put into prison custody until their next appearance.

Julia Selman Ayetey, a lawyer for the defendants has told journalists that no justification was given for their continuous detention.

The decision to deny them bail comes days after the UN demanded their release, arguing that it is an infringement on international human rights.

– Advertisement –

The UN also said their detention also amounted to discriminated since it is based on their supposed sexual orientation.

The 16 women and five men were told to reappear in court on June 16 for their next hearing. Some were seen weeping after the ruling in the south-eastern city of Ho.

– Advertisement –

Uproar over establishment of LGBT office in Ghana

Source: Africafeeds.com

Source: Africa Feeds

Related posts:

Uproar over establishment of LGBT office in Ghana Twitter office in Ghana sparks anger among Nigerians Anxiety grips LGBTQ+ people in Ghana after office shutdown Over 100 feminists solidarize with LGBT+ Ghanaians
NBS Bank Your Caring Bank