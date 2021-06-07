Kasakula on Monday bade farewell to employees at Times Media Group

Journalist George Kasakula on Monday bade farewell to employees at Times Media Group as time has come for him to start stepping in the corridors of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) as Director General.

Kasakula was serving as Editor-In-Chief at Times Media Group before he was appointed as DG of the public broadcaster.

Kasakula has served Times Media Group for six years having joined from Nation Publication Limited (NPL).

The Board of MBC, led by Chairperson Reverend Vasco Kachipapa, confirmed the Kasakula’s appointment on 5th May 2021.

The general public expects Kasakula to divorce MBC from partisan nature of programming or from being the mouthpiece of the ruling parties.

Recently, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter said MBC requires a strong, professional, and law-abiding Director General, describing his appointment as a vote of confidence by the Board that Kasakula is the qualified and right person to lead the process of bringing the much-needed reforms at MBC.

“We find comfort in the Communications Act of 2016 which provides a good legal and operational support to every individual who occupies the high office of DG at the public broadcaster.

“MISA Malawi would like to remind Mr. Kasakula of Section 109 of the Communications Act which provides a framework on MBC’s public service obligations.

“We therefore expect Mr. Kasakula to follow the law to the letter as he takes up the challenging but very important task of steering MBC from muddy waters of politics to the legally and professionally expected realm of public interest,” said Teresa Ndanga, Chairperson of Misa Malawi.