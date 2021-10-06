Malawians to start accessing cheaper passports soon–Chimwendo Banda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Congress Party says Malawians will soon start accessing cheaper passports as promised during the campaign ahead of the 2020 court-sanctioned fresh election.

The party, which went into the 2020 fresh election together with other eight parties under Tonse Alliance banner, accused the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of hiking the passport fees beyond ordinary citizen’s reach.

The party, therefore, promised to reduce the fees for ordinary passport to as low as K14 000, but over a year down the line Malawians are yet to get what was promised to them.

However, as Tonse Alliance is being accused of cheating Malawians, MCP Director for Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has told a campaign rally in Dedza today that Malawians will soon start accessing cheaper passports.

Chimwendo-Banda said anomalies with a contract entered into by the previous government is responsible for delays in the implementation of cheaper passports as promised by the Tonse Alliance.

The MCP Director of Youth, who is also minister of Homeland Security, was speaking at Malindima ground in Dedza where he led a campaign rally for MCP candidate in Dedza Central East by-elections, Joshua Malango.

Malango, a journalist by profession, says is optimistic he shall carry the day.

Some people have described Chimwendo’s sentiments as campaign gimmick to win the votes, having realised that people are frustrated due to their failure to fulfill a myriad of promises.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will hold by-elections on 26th October, 2021.

The by-elections, previously cancelled due to Covid-19 threat, will be conducted in Nkhotakota North East, Dedza Central East and Mzimba East Constituencies and Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South.