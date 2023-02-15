MSG Kanengo campus introduces marketing fundamentals course for tourism promo

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Newly established Malawi School of Government (MSG) Kanengo campus has emphasised the need for citizens to be positive with what’s shared on social media and internet for tourists attraction.

This is the reason MSG Kanengo campus has introduced marketing fundamentals course aimed at equipping country’s marketers through Ministry of Tourism.

MSG Kanengo campus Acting Executive Director Dr. Jessie Kabwila warned that unless people begin to talk more about Malawi’s tourists attraction sites, efforts to develop the country through the tourism sector will hardly be achieved.

Dr. Kabwila said tourists and other investors will only be interested to visit and invest where they hear good stories about such destinations.

She was speaking on Monday, February 13, 2023 Mponela at the opening of a week long training for tourism marketing officers under the ministry of Tourism on marketing fundamentals.

Kabwila observes that Malawians are fond of sharing bad things on internet about the country which scare tourists and inventors.

“This course is to equip our marketers through ministry of tourism that the nation be with on the map with positive things Malawi has for investors attractions.

“Its not only Malawi going through social-economic challenges but also our neighbors. But our neighbors advance their countries positive things not negatives. We are talking about job creation through tourism. But that cant be achieved with bad data content on internet,” dares Kabwila.

Echoing the same, Department of Tourism’s Chief Officer Ian Musyani observes that Malawi needs strategic marketers to sell the nation for investors, tourists attraction.

Musyani therefore lauded MGS Kanengo campus for relevant courses that bring impact towards human resource capacity building for Malawi’s 2063 agenda.

