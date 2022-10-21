Chingaipe addressing news conference

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Higher Education Student Loans Board (HESLGB) has accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime for fraudulently and dubiously misappropriated MK300 million that was meant meant for African and Millennium university.

Loans Board chairperson Dr. Henry Chingaipe told Face the press on Friday, October 21, 2022 in the capital Lilongwe that audits report revealed that out of MK300 million, MK220 million was corrected by senior officials for both African and millennium university and the remaining MK800.000.00 went to the needy Students.

Chingape said the board is having challenges to claim MK800,000.00 as the information for the students can not be traced.

“We are only finding common names including James Phiri without proper addresses which is difficult for the board to trace them,” said Chingaipe.

He therefore applauded government for the MK12 billion fund for this year’s students of which the board will only add up to MK2 billion to meet up 20,000 needy Students.

Chingaipe said since the establishment of HESLGB in 2015 the board has so far recovered MK782 million.

He said the board is extending outreach to public as well as private employers to help in recoveries.

HESLGB board was established in 2015 by act of Parliament aims at providing loans to needy and deserving students who are pursuing higher education in Malawi.

