Mzuzu university graduate Dudley Msisiya wins MK24 million in aviator game

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mzuzu University IT graduate Dudley Msisya, who works for Old Mutual in Lilongwe, has become the first big winner for the year 2023, winning MK 24 Million in Premier Bet’s Aviator game.

Msisya who resides in Area 24 in the capital is said to have placed a ten thousand kwacha stake to win the huge amount of money.

Msisya smiles

In an interview with local media, the 29-year-old millionaire, who also runs an IT supplier company called CoolTeck says he will invest part of the money into his company and soya farming business at his Kasiya Farm in Lilongwe.

“I am very happy to win this a lot of money and I will use part of it to boost my business, ” said Msisiys.

The tall and soft-spoken young man, who is still single, indicated that despite being a millionaire now, he has no intentions to marry soon.

“Winning this money doesn’t mean I should marry. I have a lot of important things to do before marriage,” he said.

He however, advised people to desist from the mentality of taking gambling as a source of income.

On his part, Lilongwe Premier Bet Commercial Manager Trevor Whitaker expressed joy with the development, saying the company is delighted at producing more winners in the online game.

“We are very excited that many people are winning our online games. This proves that things are going well,” he said.

Msisya hails from Zambi village Traditional Authority Chikilamayembe, in Rumphi District.

Aviator is a new kind of social multiplayer game consisting of an increasing curve that can crash anytime.

When round starts, a scale of multiplier starts growing.

Player must cash out before the lucky plane flies away.

Originating from the video gaming industry, this format became popular in crypto casinos, due to its simplicity and exciting gambling experience.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...