Daud singing to the plan pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- World Vision Malawi (WVM) on Friday, October 29, 2021 launched the much awaited 2021-2025 Strategic Plan aimed at improving communities’ lives for better

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daud who presided over the strategic plan launch in the capital Lilongwe commended WVM for complimenting government efforts in providing development needs to the communities in the country..

Daud observes that the organisation has provided a lot of support in various sectors such as agriculture, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, environment, health, life skills and community development since 1982.

The deputy minister said the newly formulated WVM strategic plan has been formulated in line with Malawi 2063 development agenda which seek to improve communities’ lives.

“We wish applaud WVM management for formulating the new plan which has a number of components which are aimed at improving the livelihoods of the communities. As government, we will strive to work with them in every aspect of their programmes,” the Deputy Minister said.

She said WVM has been instrumental in ending child marriages by launching an initiative to help girls to return to school.

“WVM are running a number of programmes which are aiming at empowering girls, boys and women in their communities so that they should be able to contribute to their development needs,” Daud added.

WVM Advisory Council Vice Chair, Tonda Chinangwa disclosed that WVM 2016-2021 t strategy was able to service over 1.5 million children in the country through several interventions from various sectors.

Chinangwa said the launch of the new strategy calls for multi-sectoral collaboration among stakeholders in order to attain the desired results of servicing communities.

WVM National Director, Francis Dube said WVM was not working into isolation that why the formulation of the strategic plan has been crafted in line with government development agenda of Malawi 2063.

Dube said WVM wants to make sure that the strategic plan should contribute positively to the transformation of communities’ lives in general.

“It’s our commitment to go further in transforming and reaching to more vulnerable children in the country. We want improve quality of life for over two million children in the next five years,” Dube pointed out.

During the strategic launch WVM showcased their areas of operation to the communities in the country.

