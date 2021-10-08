General Muhammadu Buhari, The Butcher of Aso Rock evil regime is the hybrid child of violent Fulani terrorists and murderous dictator. It is a Fulani supremacist regime that cemented Fulani domination both on the political level but most importantly, on the economic level.







Under Buhari, Nigeria has been consumed by conflict, violence, and ethnic cleansing. Nigeria has become so immensely fractured and fragmented. To Buhari, the real freedom fighters are the untouchable Boko Haram, Fulani terrorists, Miyetti Allah, Gumi, and other notorious Fulani supporters and sympathizers of terrorism. On the other hand, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Nnamid Kanu, Omoyele Sowore, and those fighting for self-determination are labeled terrorists and treated as such.

All hail The Butcher of Aso Rock! Since he came to power in 2015, a wave of government-sanctioned killings sweeps over Nigeria, directed especially by The Butcher of Aso Rock. Buhari has been the architect of the most horrific genocides and systematic murders our history has ever recorded.

The statistics are a grim reminder that Nigeria is falling apart and more importantly, break up is imminent and inevitable. According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Boko Haram’s 12-year killings claimed 350,000 people by the end of 2020. The vast majority are children below the age of five.

Between 11,000 and 12,000 Christians were killed by Boko Haram and jihadist Fulani herdsmen terrorists from 2015 to 2020. Four to five million Christians were displaced and 2,000 churches were destroyed. Jihadist Fulani herdsmen terrorists murdered over 7.4 thousand Christians. Nearly 350,000 were killed in northeast since 2009. More than 310,000 have become refugees in their own country.

Here’s another frightening statistics of killings by Boko Haram for September 14, 2021:

BORNO 34,181

ZAMFARA 4,793

KADUNA 4,619

ADAMAWA 4,071

BENUE 3,583

YOBE 3,069

PLATEAU 3,017

In Southwest, thousands have been killed by jihadist Fulani herdsmen terrorists and many have been expelled from their homes. Crops, landed properties and vegetations were also destroyed by the marauding jihadist Fulani herdsmen terrorists. In Igbo land, thousands have been butchered by the military of which Buhari is the commander-in-chief.

Injustice, nepotism, human rights abuses, and wanton destruction of lives are the hallmarks of Buhari’s regime. Buhari’s increasing intransigence of his dictatorship is exemplified by the continuous repression of peaceful demonstrators, increasing number of arbitrary detentions, trials, torture, and killings, and stifling of the press will hasten the break up of Nigeria.

Source saharareporters