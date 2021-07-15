– Advertisement –





The Chinese mainland, Macau, plays host to millions of visitors per year as they seek to experience and the thrills that they bring.

Many refer to Macau as the Las Vegas of the East for a reason. Over the years, it has steadily grown and established itself as a giant of the casino industry.

The last few years have seen it experience a new kind of transformation as online gaming takes root.

There has also been an emergence of bitcoin casino slots that promises to change the way you gamble in Macau. Keep reading to learn more about the gambling outlook in the Asian gambling mecca.

Popular Casinos in Macau

Grand Lisboa

The iconic Grand Lisboa is such a massive attention seeker as would be expected of a casino of its stature. The casino boasts more than 230 gaming tables and as many as 880 slot machines.

This is one of the best casinos to play when you want enough space that does not feel too shabby. It lists different games, including Caribbean stud poker, blackjack, baccarat, and American Roulette.

2. MGM Cotai

Established in 2018 at the cost of $3.2 billion, this is a casino that seamlessly meets the needs of high rollers. The design itself gives you a reason to want to walk in as it resembles a jewelry box.

There are 12 VIP gaming tables out of the total 177 gaming tables alongside 1,500 slot machines. One of the most significant advantages of playing at this casino is it’s the elegance and luxurious feeling that it gives you, thanks to the attractive 25 LED walls.

3. Morpheus

The $1.1 billion Morpheus casino is named after the Greek god of dreams, presenting it as the best place for optimistic gamblers. The casino is visually striking and offers 40 game tables, with the possibility of many others being added throughout the year.

If you are looking forward to an overnight gaming experience and a decent place to catch a quick nap, Morpheus will not disappoint. It has 772 guest rooms, star chefs, an in-house spa, and a sky pool that’s located 132 meters above the ground. What else can be more adventurous than this?

4. The Venetian Macao

Macau may be small, but it goes big when it comes to casinos, and the Venetian Macao is a good witness to that. The Venetian boasts of the world’s largest casino measuring 376,000 square feet of gaming space.

This is a perfect outfit for anyone concerned about feeling too squeezed in a casino as it has plenty of room and betting chances. The player has up to 640 game tables to explore, with as many as 1,760 slot machines.

And if you thought that’s it, you are wrong! The Venetian has 3,000 guest suites and over 330 retail shops that further contribute to an ample gaming experience.

5. Wynn Palace

Wynn is one of those casinos in Macau that does not shy away from elegance. Built at a staggering cost of $4.2 billion, the casino is a true palatial with more than 1,000 slot machines

and live table games. The player has access to 350 tables where you can enjoy your favorite games, including poker variations, blackjack, roulette, and many others. As you come in for an overnight gaming session, you are assured of decent hospitality in the 1,706 rooms and suites.

Macau Gambling Industry Is Embracing Trends

As these five biggest casinos in Macau continue to establish solid domination of the gaming industry, they have also recognized trends taking place in the gaming sector. More online casinos and bitcoin casino slots are on the rise.

This does not come as a surprise because bitcoin provides a chance to play online anonymously, among other benefits. Similarly, online gaming provides great convenience as players get to enjoy their favorite games without leaving the comfort of their homes.

