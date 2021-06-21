Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera is sworn in in Lilongwe, Malawi, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara

State House Press Office has once again defended Tonse Alliance government, saying it is unfair to expect President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s led administration to fulfill promises it made within a year.

Presidential Press Secretary Brian Banda said this during the State House Media Brief in Mangochi on Monday, June 21, 2021.

He was responding to a question from one of the reporters who wanted to know what the Chakwera administration under Tonse Alliance has achieved as it clocks one year in office on June 28.

“President Chakwera was given the mandate to rule this country for five years and this entails five national budgets, containing various aspirations.

“At the moment, government has made a number of achievements, including their Affordable Input Program (AIP). We have created jobs despite Covid-19 pandemic affecting a number of sectors within and beyond borders,” said Banda.

He further indicated that other achievements will be outlined by President Chakwera, who will address the nation either 27th or 28th June 2021.

“I don’t want to preempt the President’s nation address, but there is substantial progress, and all will be shared by President Chakwera,” said Banda.

Addressing the media earlier, Executive Assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni claimed that Chakwera was concerned about the rising cost of goods and services, which is induced by petroleum prices.

Kampondeni further stated the Malawi leader met with stakeholders in oil supply, National Oil Company (NOCMA), as well as the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority(MERA) Board Chairperson, Leonard Chikadya to discuss issues surrounding fuel supply contracts and importation.

“The President took time to discuss with the leadership of these institutions on how best some of the challenges such as pricing and supply can be addressed,” he said.

Kampondeni further disclosed that President Chakwera will attend the 40th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government which will be held in Maputo, Mozambique on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.